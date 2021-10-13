Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

OTCMKTS LUNMF remained flat at $$7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

