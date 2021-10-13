Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.97.

TSE LUN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

