LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €720.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €713.17 ($839.02).

EPA MC traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €633.90 ($745.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €649.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €643.39. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

