LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €780.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €780.00 ($917.65) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €633.90 ($745.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €649.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €643.39.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

