LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $168.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

