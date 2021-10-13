Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

