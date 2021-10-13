Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.