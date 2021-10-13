Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,031,176 shares during the period. Lyft comprises 1.3% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Natixis owned 1.48% of Lyft worth $295,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

