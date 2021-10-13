Lympo Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Lympo has a market cap of $7.16 million and $236,382.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00211750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

