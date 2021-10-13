M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WINK remained flat at $GBX 202 ($2.64) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of £25.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

