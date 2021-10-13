Maecenas (ART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $627.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $351,329.78 and $627.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00210802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00093844 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

