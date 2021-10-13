ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of ManpowerGroup worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

