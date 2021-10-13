MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.73 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $16.73 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

