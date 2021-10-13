Maple (MPL) Price Tops $35.73 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Maple has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.73 or 0.00062584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,036 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

