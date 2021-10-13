Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Marimaca Copper stock remained flat at $$3.06 during trading on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.
