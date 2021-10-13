Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marimaca Copper stock remained flat at $$3.06 during trading on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.