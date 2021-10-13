Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.96% of Markel worth $1,459,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,258.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,215.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

