Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

