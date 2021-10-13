Marlin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.42 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $66.63 million and $22.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

