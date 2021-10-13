Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $81,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $349.17 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.70 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

