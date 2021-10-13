Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,460 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $106,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 37.9% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.