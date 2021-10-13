Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,621,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $80,724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $200,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $490,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

