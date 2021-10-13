Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

