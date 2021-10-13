Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,686,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.42% of Italk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth $1,247,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Italk news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Italk Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

