Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,711 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.89% of Metromile worth $33,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $6,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

MILE opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

