Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 24,966 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.28% of Trex worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

