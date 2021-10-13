Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 538,860 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,860 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.47% of Vroom worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth $510,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vroom by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of VRM opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

