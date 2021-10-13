Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 754 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,461.25 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,789.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,594.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

