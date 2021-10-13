Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Volume Tops $122,190.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $228,328.18 and $122,190.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.36 or 0.06269002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00092621 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

