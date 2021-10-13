Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.44

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.44 and traded as low as $81.00. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 7,665,621 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.