Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

