Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

MMX stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.12. 24,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$892.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

