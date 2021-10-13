MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $796,679.87 and approximately $148,881.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,238.84 or 0.99850606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00058500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00318374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00219715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00530278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

