Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0087

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $537,170.61 and approximately $150.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,337.43 or 1.00143368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00316694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.07 or 0.00527125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

