McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.33. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 90,253 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$629.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

