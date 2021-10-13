McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.33. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 90,253 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$629.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

