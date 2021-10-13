McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.76 Billion

Analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $62.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.12 billion and the highest is $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $252.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.62 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amundi bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

