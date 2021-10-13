Mdex Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $52.23 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,970,425 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.