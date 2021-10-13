MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Securities

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 7,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

