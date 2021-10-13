MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

MD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $258,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

