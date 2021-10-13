MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0003 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $569,648.21 and approximately $137,782.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.41 or 1.00410329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.94 or 0.06253015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

