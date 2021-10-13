Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $297,169.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00306527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,692,650 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.