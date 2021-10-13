Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. Melexis has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

