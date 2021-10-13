Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0007

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a total market cap of $254,674.13 and $64,849.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00210338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

According to CryptoCompare,

Membrana Coin Trading

