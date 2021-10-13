Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 15,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 84,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

