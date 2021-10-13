Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,914 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $171,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

