Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $212.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

