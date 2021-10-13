Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,215 shares of company stock worth $712,262. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

