Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $34.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $155.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854 shares of company stock worth $3,575,929 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $308.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 417.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

