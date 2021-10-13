MesChain Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $280,477.26 and approximately $19,700.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MesChain has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

Buying and Selling MesChain

