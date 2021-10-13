MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $28.08 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $989,451.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,013,437,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,715,341 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

