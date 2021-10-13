Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report sales of $925.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,355.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.